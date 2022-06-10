Auburn, Glenvar girls clinch Class 1 and 2 team tennis state titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Auburn and Glenvar girls team tennis both came out victorious in the State Championship on Thursday at Virginia Tech. In Class 1, the Eagles were looking for a 4th straight tennis title, this time versus Rappahannock. Led by senior number one singles, Anna McGuire, who rolled 6-2, 6-3 to help the team to state gold again. The Eagles posted a 5-0 mark as their spring sports dominance continues.

“Such a special group, very, very solid, great sportsmanship all around,” head coach Paul de Gastyne said. “They come out, they work hard, great athletes, I couldn’t be more proud of them all.”

The title was also Anna McGuire’s 7th at Auburn High School.

“It’s awesome, I’m definitely really lucky to have the opportunity to have as many state rings as I have, so I really enjoyed playing all the sports I play in and I love my team.”

In Class 2, the Glenvar girls faced Central Woodstock for the championship. Highlanders #1 singles Isabella Gustafson played a gutsy three sets, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Glenvar swept the Falcons 5-0 for the title.

“The whole season it’s been amazing, this is the best team I’ve ever been on, I mean, I love this team,” Gustafson said. “This is the first time we’ve won since like, 1965, so I’m so happy.”

“The Glenvar area in the community has just been great to us, the support has been incredible throughout the season so the whole area has earned this one today,” head coach Blaine Mills said.