Leaders of the pack: Rockbridge County names new volleyball, wrestling coaches

LEXINGTON, Va. – Rockbridge County High School has named new head coaches for its volleyball and wrestling programs--two familiar faces.

Mike Wood has been tabbed to lead the Wildcats’ wrestling program. The passionate coach who has more than 20 years of experience had very successful stops in Pennsylvania and Strasburg High School here in the Commonwealth. Coach Wood most recently served as an assistant coach this past season at Rockbridge County High School.

Another familiar face in the community will lead the volleyball program-- Kassidy Beagan. The 2016 graduate of Rockbridge County High School played varsity during all 4 years before playing at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. Beagan transferred after two season to Westcliffe University in California. It was there she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 2020.