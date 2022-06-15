Keeping the ball bouncing: Twin Hoops basketball camp in its 26th year

ROANOKE, Va. – One of the areas longest running summer basketball camps has tipped off at William Fleming High School. Twin Hoops is in its first session of it’s 26th year of offering basketball fundamentals, skill and sportsmanship.

The creators and directors of Twin Hoops are Ramon and Damon Williams. The twins had standout careers in high school before moving on to VMI where they became the most prolific twin brother-scoring duo in NCAA Division 1 history, a record that stood for 19 years. Both finished their careers as the Keydets third (3) and fourth (4) all-time leading scorers, only to be separated by 8 points: scoring 1,630 and 1,622 points, respectively.

The two also understand the importance of keeping the summer tradition in tact, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s huge considering what’s been going on the last few years and kids being locked down so to speak in terms of not being able to be out and socialize and for us to be able to continue the camp throughout the process keeps the door open,” said Damon Williams.

Ad

“As these kids grow, they’re going to meet and greet new people and a chance when they get here. Some come in shy and by the end of the week we can’t get them to stop talking so to learn new friends and skills it’s important,” said Ramon Williams.

The next session of the Twin Hoops camp will be August 1 thru August 5. For more information on Twin Hoops Sports, click here.