Garcia’s grand slam sends Salem to an 8-3 victory Saturday night

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 8-3 Saturday night, thanks in large part to an eighth inning grand slam from Jose Garcia.

The game started with Salem scoring one run in each of the first three innings. Blaze Jordan yielded an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a sac fly from Jose Garcia in the second inning. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer hit his 5th home run of the season in the third inning as the Red Sox held a 3-1 advantage.

While Fredericksburg battled back to tie the game at 3-3- in the top of the eighth, Salem responded in the bottom half. Tyler Miller scored Marcelo Mayer on a sac fly before Jose Garcia shut the door on the Nationals comeback attempt by hitting a grand slam deep to left field for the 8-3 victory. The series will wrap up on Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. pitch from Salem Memorial Ballpark.

