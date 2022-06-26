Roanoke Rampage wins 2022 NPSFL DII national championship

SALEM, Va. – In a rematch of the 2013 national title game against the Dallas Defenders, the Roanoke Rampage came out victorious in Salem on Saturday, beating the Defenders 22-12.

“We got a lot of guys that knows football, that’s what everyone knows about Roanoke, we’re the smallest city in the league and our motto is play for a purpose. Our guys, they find a purpose to come out here,” Lieutenant Ronald Robinson said. “We’re known as hard hitters and guys who know football.”

The money raised for games all season also goes to a good cause.

“Every team plays for a charity, our charity this year is the West End Center. We want to give our kids a nice safe place to go after school and in the summertime. They host a lot of events, so this is something we put our money towards and everyone on the team agrees with.”