Roanoke College men’s basketball team hosts over 100 kids in summer camp

ROANOKE, Va. – Over 100 boys ages 6-15 swarmed to the Cregger Center this week for a summer day camp with the Roanoke College men’s basketball team. Lead by head coach Clay Nunley, the campers were separated into leagues based on age and skill level where they were able to work on fundamentals, 3 on 3 and 5 on 5 games, and be coached by their favorite players.

“Last year we had about 120 something kids, tihs year it was 193, its a lot of kids giving back to, it’s nice to do. The little kids, they look up to people like me, so it’s crazy,” Sophomore guard Joshua McClary said.

It’s a fun week for the campers as well.

“The games, it’s really fun and competitive, and seeing my friends, having fun, and just playing,” 12-year-old Silas said.

Session 2 of the camp will take place from July 25th-28th for boys ages 9-15 and you can register here.