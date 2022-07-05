Hurley, Teel make 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

ROANOKE, Va – After posting the second highest batting average during the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, Virginia Tech rising junior outfielder Jack Hurley has been selected to the formal, 26-man roster that will represent Team USA and compete for gold at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Hurley started 4-of-5 games during USA Baseball’s recent six-day training camp that featured five intrasquad Stars vs. Stripes showcase events across three North Carolina venues – Cary (June 30), Durham (July 1-3) and Charlotte (July 4). Tech’s four-time 2022 All-American slugger batted .357 (5-for-14) with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, co-leading the camp with his perfect, 2-for-2 mark in stolen base attempts.

Making the 26-man cut from the 51-player training camp pool, Hurley will depart for the Netherlands on Wednesday with the 2022 Collegiate National Team, as led by manager Mike Bianco, who two weeks ago led Ole Miss to its first College World Series title. Bianco’s Team USA staff is comprised of Xan Barksdale, Drew Bianco (LSU), Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (East Carolina) and Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State).

“A week ago, as I sat with the 51 players that we invited to Cary, I told them what a tremendous honor this is because you are 51 of the best amateur baseball players in the United States of America,” said Mike Bianco. “To narrow it down nearly in half is quite a task. We shared with all of them, as honestly as we could, that there are players that will go home that will play in the big leagues and be All-Americans next year.

“I commend these coaches and the USA Baseball committee on the selections we have made. We cannot wait to get to work today and on the road to winning the championship at Honkbalweek.” Hurley becomes Tech’s fifth rostered Collegiate National Team selection all-time, joining the ranks of Franklin Stubbs (1981), George Canale (1985), Trey McCoy (1986) and Gavin Cross (2021). This summer, he is one of eight ACC players competing with Team USA and one of four such position players, accompanying infielder Yohandy Morales (Miami), catcher Jack Payton (Louisville) and catcher/outfielder Kyle Teel (Virginia).

Speaking of Teel, this is the second consecutive year the Cavalier will be part of the team. He hit .276 with six home runs and 45 RBIs with UVA this past season.