VBR Star Soccer sending two teams to Gothia Cup

VBR Star 07 Boys and Girls soccer teams prepping for trip to Gothia Cup in Sweden

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time in two years, the VBR Star 07 Girls and Boys teams are heading to Europe. They will play in the 2022 Gothia Cup in Sweden before wrapping up their trip to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Gothia Cup is the biggest youth soccer tournament in the world, this year attracting teams from 61 different countries with more than 1,000 teams in the week-long event. Since 1992, VBR Star has taken the trip to Europe.

“We’re so excited I mean we were bummed you know we’ve been going since 1992 and having to miss the last 2 years was a bummer but it’s the way it goes,” said Danny Beamer, Executive Director of VBR Star Soccer Club. “The players and families are so excited.”

“It’s extremely important because we get to play teams outside of what we usually play,” said Brandi Altice.

Brandi’s sister had a chance to make the trip during her playing days in the past.

“Teams from different countries so we get to have good competition,” Brandi said.

Ad

“It means a lot to go to Europe and play against teams all over the world so it’s something most clubs don’t do. So it’s pretty important,” said Kian Fisher, another soccer player.

Fisher’s teammate and goalie Brandon Cary added, “We’ll definitely see a lot of different types of people and skill levels and competition and it’ll be tough games but I’m excited.”

The two teams plan to leave the Star City on Tuesday.