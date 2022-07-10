Justyn Mutts returns to Virginia Tech, “I’m ecstatic for this year”

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It was a welcome sight for Hokies on Saturday, as Justyn Mutts took to the practice court for a workout in July. A sure sign of Mutts’ return, just weeks after announcing he would be coming back for another season with Virginia Tech. The high flying forward played a huge part in the Hokies postseason run last year, and is excited to be back.

“It was really difficult because I had a couple great workouts with a couple different NBA teams and they went really well, the feedback I got was amazing,” Mutts said. “It really came down to having conversations with Coach [Mike] Young and my family, coming back to Blacksburg over that summer to visit, and seeing the love I was getting from the people out here. I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life and I know maybe later on in life it won’t always be like that. I was really grateful to have another opportunity to spend time in the area with Coach Young again for another year and my teammates, so I’m ecstatic for this year.”

Mutts recently signed a deal with Commonwealth NIL, and is excited to grow his personal brand.