ACC to SEC: Hoover tabbed as Kentucky assistant

Wake Forest head coach Jen Hoover directs from the bench during an NCAA basketball game against Mercer on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

ROANOKE, Va. – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program announced the hiring or Jen Hoover as its new assistant coach on Monday.

Hoover, a Roanoke native and William Byrd High School graduate, spent the last 10 years in the ACC as head coach at Wake Forest.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to join this elite-level program at the University of Kentucky,” said Hoover in a release on the UK Athletics website. “From the moment Coach Elzy and I began conversations about this position, I could feel the passion and energy she has for her players, and I could see her vision for the program, which is to win championships both on and off the court.”

While in Winston-Salem, Hoover became the all-time winningest head coach in program history with 126 victories that included four postseason appearances and a NCAA Tournament berth in the 2020-2021 season.

Ad

Wake Forest produced two WNBA Draft picks under Hoover, including recent selection, Ivana Raca, who was taken by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021. While at Wake Forest, Hoover also developed five 1,000-point scorers.

Hoover’s assistant coaching career began in 1994 and included stints at California, Virginia, Memphis, James Madison, East Carolina, VCU and Missouri-Kansas City.

“I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Elzy, the incredible staff at Kentucky, and the players who have a clear vision of their goals and have set high standards in order to achieve those goals,” said Hoover. “A huge thanks to Coach Elzy for allowing me to be a part of the Wildcat family! Go Cats!”