Carmelo Taylor commits to Penn State

The highly touted athlete has been a dominant force under Alan Fiddler at Patrick Henry High School.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Carmelo Taylor scores a touchdown against Albemarle during the 2021 seasonl (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Standout two-sport athlete Carmelo Taylor has committed to take his talents to Penn State. The 4-star wide receiver made the announcement via Instagram.

The highly touted athlete has been a dominant force under Alan Fiddler at Patrick Henry High School. Taylor is also a track athlete where he’s a two time VHSL State Champion.

Taylor chose Penn State over the likes of Liberty, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Maryland and East Carolina. He had originally planned his announcement for July 31 but that was postponed just one day beforehand.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

