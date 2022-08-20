Reigning ODAC champs W&L ready for another explosive year

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington & Lee Generals are coming off of a 2021 ODAC Championship that welcomed and NCAA playoff berth. Now, head Coach Garrett LeRose enters his 4th season as head coach with plenty of experience and an established culture.

The Generals are known for a run game that is difficult to stop, for the last 5 years, its been career rushing leader Josh Breece leading the way. But there’s new weapons in 2022 that will put wrinkles in an already high caliber, speedy scheme.

“I think the nice part about our philosophy within our program, in general, is that everyone that is ready to play will get their opportunity,” LeRose said. “Certainly we lose Josh Breece, who’s been a staple for us over a five year period, but Alex Wertz has been incredibly successful in our conference so he is really going to have an opportunity to embrace a new role in the lead back, but a ton of success in his career. We have some young first years stepping in, showing some real great promise here in training camp, and then guys like Harry Crutcher and some guys who have developed over the last couple years who will step up.”

Ad

“As the tight end, it’s a lot of blocking, a lot of running, I wouldn’t expect to see a ton changing out of us this year, ex ept for always looking to be more dynamic and sneaking up on some teams,” Roanoke Catholic grad Alex Vaught said. “But yeah, explosive offense, run the ball, getting gritty with everything we do, really excited about the offense and everything we’re looking to do this year.”

The Generals open their season on Saturday September 3rd against Christopher Newport.