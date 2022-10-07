Second annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit a success in Botetourt

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Golfers gathered for a good cause in Botetourt County Thursday.

The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit sold out for the second year in a row with 37 teams competing.

It was held to honor the memory of Kip Nininger, a standout two-time Virginia state champion wrestler, and outstanding citizen in our community, who was taken way too soon.

“We found out things after this passing that he was doing, that he started doing at a young age, helping people, whether he was paying someone’s electric bill, or helping someone out of a deep, dark time,” Kip’s father Chris Nininger said. “It’s really touched our hearts that the community has supported us and allowed us to help so many kids in his honor.”

Chris went on to explain the impact of the scholarship. Last year, he said they awarded the scholarship to over 35 seniors.

“Last year we had 37 recipients, we had no idea we’d be able to do that when we started. 100% of the funds go to kids. We have 48 to date, and we do have events like this that make it possible to help as many kids as we can in his honor,” Chris said.

The second annual tournament was held at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, with all proceeds going directly to wrestling scholarships for high school senior grapplers heading to college.

You can find more information on the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund here.