Washington & Lee falls to No. 16 Randolph Macon

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington & Lee fell to No. 16 Randolph Macon on Saturday 35-21. The Yellowjackets remain undefeated after beating the Generals after scoring 28 unanswered points.

The Generals recorded a season-high 177 passing yards on 21 attempts Bland’s 38-yard catch was the longest of the day for the home team. Duggins ended with 65 yards and six of the team’s 14 receptions.

For the visitors, who extended their win streak to 14 games with today’s win, Wallis notched two touchdowns and a career-best 195 receiving yards off seven catches. Clarke ran the ball 11 times and netted 85 yards for 7.7 yards per carry. R-MC tallied 423 yards of total offense. Wertz rushed for a team high 76 yards on 19 attempts.