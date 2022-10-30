Welcome back: Liberty returns to Top 25 Polls at No. 23

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An historic win over BYU and a 7-1 start to 2022 has moved the Flames back into the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020.

Liberty, who is coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.

The Flames received their first-ever FBS national ranking in 2020 when Liberty was ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll for Week 10 of the college football season (Nov. 1).

Liberty was ranked in the national polls for seven weeks during the 2020 regular season. The Flames finished the magical year with a 10-1 record and a 37-34 overtime win over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

Liberty was ranked No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll and No. 18 in the last USA Today Coaches poll in 2020, which was the Flames’ last national ranking.

On Oct. 22, Liberty defeated BYU, 41-14, before 24,012 fans in a nationally televised game on ESPNU, giving the Flames their fifth win in a row.

Liberty is 7-1 for the fourth time in program history (also 7-1 in 1997 and 2008; 8-0 in 2020). Following the BYU win, Liberty is 14-2 during the month of October under Flames Head Coach Hugh Freeze, including a perfect 4-0 in 2022.

The Flames play at Arkansas on Saturday.