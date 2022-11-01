58º

Sports

Glenvar’s Ford reels in Week 10 honors

Highlanders’ senior scores game winner as time expires

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Glenvar Highlanders, 1st and 10, Player of the Week, High School Football, Three Rivers District

RADFORD, Va. – The Highlanders traveled to undefeated Radford knowing it would take something special to topple the high-powered Bobcats.

Glenvar responded with a back-and-forth, never-say-die effort led in part by senior receiver Gabe Ford.

Gabe was clearly ‘built Ford tough’ hauling in 8 catches for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winner as time expired.

Glenvar outlasted Radford 37-34, as the senior helped lock up Three Rivers District supremacy again.

For all his efforts, Gabe Ford is our Week 10 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter