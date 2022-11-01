Glenvar’s Ford reels in Week 10 honors

RADFORD, Va. – The Highlanders traveled to undefeated Radford knowing it would take something special to topple the high-powered Bobcats.

Glenvar responded with a back-and-forth, never-say-die effort led in part by senior receiver Gabe Ford.

Gabe was clearly ‘built Ford tough’ hauling in 8 catches for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winner as time expired.

Glenvar outlasted Radford 37-34, as the senior helped lock up Three Rivers District supremacy again.

For all his efforts, Gabe Ford is our Week 10 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.