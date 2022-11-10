Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper.

“It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.

Sam Fransler will play golf for Emory and Henry, Sayda Rojas-Cambell is heading to Ferrum for soccer, Preston Crowl is off to Blacksburg for baseball at Virginia Tech, and Nathan Atchue will run cross country and track at Tennessee.