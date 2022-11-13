56º

Sports

Local stars win state cross country titles

Floyd’s Erchull and Alleghany’s Lowman win individual state gold in Salem

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Alleghany Mountaineers, Floyd County buffaloes, VHSL, Cross-Country

Salem – Salem’s Green Hill Park played host once again to the finest prep runners in the state in Classes 1 -3.

SW Virginia brought home a pair of individual champions and a pair of team titles after the dust(and mud!) had settled.

In Class 2 girls action, Alleghany freshman sensation Kiera Lowman blazed to victory in 18:59.94, leading her squad to the Class 2 Girls state championship.

“You know it’s warm today. I felt a little bit warm but I felt pretty good and coming down the hills helped me get my breathing back after going up them so that helped a lot,” Lowman explained.

In Class 2 boys action, running newcomer Mason Erchull of Floyd County earned state gold in his first year of running. He topped the field in 16:33.84 to lead his team to a 4th place showing.

Glenvar was the top area Class 2 team with a 3rd place finish.

In Class 1, Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler was second in 16:37.28, good enough for state silver. Eastern Montgomery was the top Class 1 boys team, finishing 4th.

On the girls side, Auburn. Kasey Rosenbaum led the way for the area with a bronze medal effort. George Wythe, meanwhile..took home the girls team title with a outstanding 3+5+8+10+23 team grouping to win the team gold going away.

In Class 3 action Christiansburg’s Lawson Mecom was our top local finisher at 7th. On the girls side, it was Hidden Valley’s Sadie Wagner in 7th.

Classes 4-6 were held at Outlands Plantation in Leesburg, Va.

Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford won the Class 4 boys race in 15:46, outpacing Alex Jordan of Jefferson Forest by 10 seconds. The Bruins won the State team title, edging John Handley.

On the girls side, Zoie Lamanna dominated the Class 4 contest, winning in 18:44. But it was the Blacksburg girls that took home the team title.

Finally, in Class 6 action, Nathan Atchue of Franklin County ran to state gold in 15:43. Atchue just signed with the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter