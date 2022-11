ROANOKE, Va. – Perennial power Galax has clearly has benefited from a couple of losses to bigger opponents in the middle of their schedule. It helped them rise to the top seed in Region 1C.

On Thursday, Tedruhn Tucker made sure they performed like a top seed. Running for 240 yards and the Gettysburg address, four score, in the Maroon Tide win.

Galax advances to the region semifinals as Tucker earns the hardware as the week 12 WSLS 1st and 10 player of the week.