ODAC Hoops: Hollins falls to Salisbury, Ferrum men earn home win

SALEM, Va. – In the final game of the 2022 Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic, Hollins squared off with Salisbury at the Cregger Center on Sunday. The Seagulls started the game on a 9-0 run and assert themselves early in the first half from beyond the arc. As a team they finished the game with 9 made three pointers while the Green and Gold were held to just one in the 77-40 final.

Salisbury was led by Nadia Bullock and Ashlynn Burrows who scored 13 and 12 respectively while Emily Dilger grabbed 13 rebounds.

For Hollins, first-year guard Noelani Carter was the leading scorer with a game-high 21 points. Moriah Hill added 8 points while Rebekah Funderburk scored 6 points and added 3 blocks.

Hollins was held to just 21 percent shooting from the field while Salisbury shot 41 percent.

In men’s ODAC action, Ferrum earned its first win of the season over visiting Methodist, 83-59. Tahli Oden led the Panthers with 17 points, Johnny Franklin dropped 16, Calvin Washington had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ayden Gamble scored 11.