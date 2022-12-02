George Wythe ready to face Grundy for second time this season

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The George Wythe Maroons have found themselves in the Class 1 State Semifinals for the first time since 2016, and they’ve drawn an opponent they’ve already seen this year.

The Maroons faced Grundy the first week of October, right in the middle of a six-game road stretch. The Golden Wave beat George Wythe 42-28, but the Maroons have hit quite the stride since then, putting up an average of nearly 37 points a game. They’re hoping for a different outcome Saturday at Pendleton Field.

“We played them earlier in the year, we went down there and didn’t play very well. They whipped us, they really did, they whipped us in about every facet of the game,” George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner said. “Our kids know that, they know how they played. Grundy played a great football game. They’re a great football team, but we didn’t play our best.”

“For Grundy, we need to read our keys better, we need to play a better game and come together as a team,” junior running back Laden Houston said. “We had a few injuries that week, but I think we can come together and do it.”

Grundy and George Wythe will square off Saturday in the Class 1 State Semifinals in Wytheville at 1 p.m.