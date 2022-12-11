Franklin County girls, Fleming boys earn wins in Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Kiwanis Club held its annual Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout Saturday in honor of the late, legendary sports broadcaster.

The event, held at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center, featured 4 games including one girls matchup.

The Oak Hill red team defeated North Cross 59-37 in the first game. In the second matchup, the Franklin County girls defeated Martinsville 68-16. They were followed by the James River Knights boys team which defeated Halifax County 65-45. In the night cap, William Fleming beat Hidden Valley 68-40.

For three decades, Roy Stanley was a fixture at a local television station in Roanoke, revered throughout southwest Virginia. He passed away of cancer in 2002. The annual tournament is held in honor of the legacy and impact he made in the sports community and beyond.