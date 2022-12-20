Roanoke native, Virginia Cavalier Darrius Bratton declares for NFL Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Darrius Bratton has decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Roanoke native and William Fleming graduate, made the announcement via social media Tuesday afternoon.

During five seasons in Charlottesville, Bratton appeared in 52 games--making 14 career starts. He ends his college career having made 77 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sack and 14 passes defended.

While Bratton suffered a season-ending injury in preseason camp in 2019, sidelining him for the season, he bounced back strongly the passed two seasons making his biggest impact. Amid coaching staff changes, Bratton was seen as one of the more revered leaders in the defensive backs room in 2022.