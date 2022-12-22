Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes.

Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.

North Cross offensive lineman Hannes Hammer has been a two-year letterman and team captain for the Raiders who just claimed the VISAA Division 2 state title.

Radford’s Marcell Baylor will also take the field at Lane Stadium in the near future. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver has been a standout for the Bobcats program during his entire high school career.

Recruiting the most within its geographic footprint, Tech’s 12 in-state signees (six within the top 25 per 247Sports) marked the Hokies’ largest Virginia signing class since 2014. In total, 12 signees committed within a 220-mile radius of Blacksburg, including their two 4-star recruits – defensive back Antonio Cotman Jr. (Richmond, Virginia) and offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Charleston, West Virginia).