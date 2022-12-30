Roanoke falls to NYU in Cregger Invitational 81-59

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College hosted the Cregger Invitational this week and played itself into the championship game versus New York University on Friday. The usual, high-potent Maroons offense that has started the season 10-1, was kept quiet as the Violets earned the 81-59 victory.

NYU started the game on a 9-0 run that included 2 three-pointers from Michael Savarino, the grandson of legendary Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyewski.

Coach Mike Krzyewski sitting among family and friends watching his grandson play for NYU (WSLS)

Spencer Freedman had a hot hand early and often as well, finishing with a game-high 26 points.

Despite being down early, Roanoke continued to fight as it found a spark from Zach Rosenthal off the bench. He dropped 16 points as the Maroons trailed by just three at halftime.

But the Violets pulled away in the second half for the 81-59 victory, handing the Maroons just their second loss of the season.