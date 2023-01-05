16th annual Chance Harman Classic returns this weekend

FLOYD CO., Va. – “It’s about more than the game.”

This year marks the 16th edition of the Chance Harman Basketball Classic. The two-day tournament honors the legacy of Chance Harman--a local boy who had a love for sports.

Chance passed away from a rare childhood brain tumor in 2007 after undergoing multiple tests and procedures. That same year, the Chance Harman Memorial Fund was developed. 16 years later, the organization awards scholarships and also holds an annual basketball tournament. Floyd County High School will be packed this Friday and Saturday as 15 basketball games are played. Floyd County boys basketball coach and Chance’s dad, Brian, says its been an honor to keep his story relevant and legacy going.

“Just being able to keep his memory here, and his name out there is really, really cool for us,” Harman said. “It’s a healing thing for us to do but I think it goes back to when we were going through our fight. So many people and communities not just Floyd, Floyd was great, but, the outside communities helped us hours away--whether it was donations, food or that type of thing. So, it’s a way we can get back to the community plus keep his name out there so it’s a healing thing for us but a way to give back to the community as well.

Here’s a look at the games on tap for this weekend:

Chance Harman Classic 2023 Schedule! pic.twitter.com/EFzOSspXZ4 — CHMF (@ChanceHarman) January 1, 2023

For more on the Chance Harman Memorial Fund, click here.