Save the Dates: 2023 Virginia Tech Football schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 ACC slate of the Virginia Tech Hokies football schedule has been released. During ACC Network’s “The Huddle” Monday night, the conference released its conference schedule for the entire league.

Here’s a look at the Hokies’ schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 2: Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

Week 2, Sept. 9: Virginia Tech vs. Purdue

Week 3, Sept. 16: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Week 4, Sept. 23: Virginia Tech at Marshall

Week 5, Sept. 30: Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

Week 6, Oct. 7: Virginia Tech at Florida State

Week 7, Oct. 14: Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Week 8, Oct. 21: OPEN

Week 9, Oct. 26: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse (Thursday)

Week 10, Nov. 4: Virginia Tech at Louisville

Week 11, Nov. 11: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Week 12, Nov. 18: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State

Week 13, Nov. 25: Virginia Tech at Virginia

For the second consecutive season, Virginia Tech will open up against Old Dominion, this time in Blacksburg. The Hokies will be seeking revenge after falling to the Monarchs in 2022 in what was Brent Pry’s first game as a head coach.

Other opponents visiting Lane Stadium this year include Purdue, North Carolina State, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. Of these six teams, five of them earned 2022 postseason invites.

The Wolfpack will have a familiar quarterback when it comes to Blacksburg in Brennan Armstrong. The Virginia transfer reunited this offseason with his old offensive coordinator Robert Anae in Raleigh.

Pitt will also feature an ACC transfer quarterback in Phil Jurkovec. The former Boston College Eagles standout will look to carry an offense that’s losing talent thanks to a stellar senior class.

Virginia Tech’s road contests this year include travels to Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Marshall, Rutgers, and in-state rival Virginia.

The Hokies and the Thundering Herd will do battle for the first time since 2018 while Tech will play Rutgers for the first time since 2012 in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

In-state rival Virginia will also enter its second season under head coach Tony Elliott. They will look to fill the void at quarterback most notably with Brennan Armstrong taking his talents to North Carolina State.

2023 marks the first year in which the ACC will play in its new 3-5-5 model, without divisions.

Virginia Tech’s annual Spring Game will be played on April 15 at 3 p.m.