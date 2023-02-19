Roanoke Rampage receive championship rings

SALEM, Va. – After claiming a national championship last season, the Roanoke Rampage held its awards ceremony Saturday night. During the event, the team received their championship rings and recognized members of their team.

Officer Wesley Richer was named “rookie of the year”, but doesn’t take any of the credit for himself.

“It feels great to be notified in front of your peers, you know but that could have been any of those guys,” said the Roanoke Police officer. “Everyone works real hard.I just appreciate because this was my first year, everyone coming in and treating me like family, you know in my first day in, my first practice, first game, you know I’m just happy to be a part of the team.

The Roanoke Rampage, a football team made up of first responders in the Roanoke Valley along with every other team in the league, play for charity. The played for the West End Center for Youth last season.