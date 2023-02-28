Two times in a row: Elizabeth Kitley named the ACC Women’s Player of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – It comes as not much of a surprise that Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was named the 2022-2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Kitley won the award for the second consecutive season, becoming the third-straight two-time winner behind AD Durr and Dana Evans.

Kitley is the only ACC player to average a double-double this season, as she ranks fourth in the conference with 18.8 points per game and a league-best 10.7 rebounds per contest. The Summerfield, North Carolina, native has posted a conference-best 18 double-doubles this season, including each of her last four games to help Virginia Tech seal a double bye in this week’s Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Kitley won ACC Player of the Week four times this season, the most of any player.

Kitley was also named to the ACC All-Defensive team and an All-ACC First team selection along with teammate Georgia Amoore. Graduate transfer Taylor Soule was named an All-ACC Second team selection.

D’Asia Gregg finished third in votes for the ACC Sixth Player award and head coach Kenny Brooks finished third in voting for ACC Coach of the Year behind Duke’s Kara Lawson and the winner, Niele Ivey of Notre Dame.