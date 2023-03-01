WATCH: Patrick Henry boys claim Region 5D title

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys basketball team beat Stone Bridge 75-63 on Tuesday to clinch the Region 5D championship.

“I mean it’s like anything, you work so hard. In the regular season, we wanted home court so bad, and we earned it and go made it pay off,” head coach Jack Esworthy said. “The irony of this is, the state journey just starts tonight, we’re going to enjoy this, then get ready for Friday.”

Abu Yarmah led the way for the Patriots with 25 points, Leron Lipford had 20, and Brooks Derey had 12.

“It’s awesome we wanted it really bad and went out there and took it,” Derey said. “It starts with our main goal of the state championship, so from here on out we’re going to give it all we have.”

Patrick Henry will face Glen Allen on Friday at 7 p.m. at William Fleming High School.