Hokies seeking balance of emotions, production in spring ball

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech hit the field for spring practice number nine on Tuesday morning, working to form an on-field identity. But, as practice wrapped up it was clear that there’s more room for improvement.

“We had a heck of a day Friday with a lot of good work, a lot of good snaps and to come back today full pads, get live work--that was the challenge. Can we sustain?,” said head coach Brent Pry.

“Can we do it longer, harder and better and I thought at times today it was questionable. They let the emotions get the best of them a little bit.”

The Hokies are continuing to work through injuries in multiple positions, most notably at linebacker. The running backs and offensive line groups are adjusting well to their new position coaches with emphasis on taking advantage of each rep.

“The teams I’ve been a part of that are great have the ability to play with that same intensity, competitive attitude and same emotions,” said safeties coach Pierson Prioleau. “And not let it get the best of them. You can’t allow it to get any further than that. I like our team energy. We’re doing healthy competition here and I think it’s great. Sometimes it’s going to get one way or they other but I don’t think it’s any reason to panic as a team. We’re in a great shape and all fighting for the same thing. We all wear VT on our helmets.”

“I feel like the defense got on the offense a bit today,” said Hokies defensive tackle Mario Kendricks. “They probably were in their feelings but they’ve been on us the past few practices so we had to pick it up.”

“It’s just competition,” said junior safety Jalen Stroman. “We go back and forth at it all the time and we stepped over a little too far today but we’ll come back.”

Virginia Tech will holds its annual Spring Game on April 15 at Lane Stadium.