Glenvar signs 7 to next level

Emory & Henry Wasps get six Highlanders to various programs

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Glenvar Highlanders, Signing day, Emory & Henry

Salem, Va. – The Highlanders have a huge spring signing class, and “part one” of the class signed on Tuesday afternoon.

Emory and Henry is the destination for six of the seven Highlander athletes.t

The following athletes are moving to the next level.:

Caeden and Heath Bowker, Jackson Swanson and Adrianna Hall will all run track for the Wasps.

Hannah Hylton will play volleyball for Emory and Henry, while Emma Whitlow will be part of the equestrian program.

Finally Cara Butler is headed to Shenandoah University for Volleyball. The Highlanders have a second signing day scheduled for May 9.

