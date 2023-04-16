Virginia Tech Spring Game gives glimpses of what could be a dynamic offense

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech held its annual Spring Game on Saturday as the program enters year two under head coach Brent Pry. Quarterback Grant Wells looked like a well-oiled machine, leading the offense to multiple scoring drives. He went 12-of-18 for 148 yards and 1 touchdown. Wells also rushed for 10 yards and 1 touchdown.

Baylor transfer quarterback Kyron Drones completed 7-of-13 passes for 102 yards but had two interceptions, both off tipped passes.

Complementing the quarterbacks were the running backs the Hokies had on display Saturday. Chance Black and Bryce Duke carried most of the load for the Maroon team who defeated the White team 34-0. Duke and Black combined for 152 yards on the ground.

“To me it’s the one area that we had to improve,” said Hokies head coach Brent Pry. “We have to be able to run the football. It really helps everything else—with our offense, with our defense. If we can run the ball, to me, that is 100 level foundational stuff.”

“I think it’s a really competitive room because we all can make that explosive play and I’m just excited to see how we are this year,” Duke said. He appeared in 10 games for the Hokies in 2022.

For the White team, Radford High School graduate PJ Prioleau led the way with 25 yards on five carries.

More impressive, each of the Hokies running backs showed the ability to get up field not only on the ground but also affect change through the air--something quarterback Grant Wells says will allow more explosive plays.

“We started to build a chemistry in the offensive room, so I think it showed out there today and when they make plays it seems like the whole offense builds off that energy and it’s only for the better,” Wells said.

“We always want the running backs to be able to be used more than just a guy that we hand the ball off to,” said Virginia Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyler Bowen. “I think it creates stress on the defense and any defense. Some of the best matchups are running backs or tight ends on a mike or will linebacker.”

Saturday, Virginia Tech’s running backs combined for 8 receptions totaling 63 yards.

Moving forward, the Hokies have more work to do to solidify an offensive line. Regarding QB1 who will be behind said line, Coach Pry said they will take all the time needed to make a decision on a starter.