Hokies get good production from defensive line in spring game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech spring game gave us some insight to the Hokies strengths and weaknesses. While there’s work to be done in the summer and into the fall, there was no doubt that the defensive line is one of the more solidified position groups.

On Saturday, the veteran-laden group made sure they ate their Wheaties and it showed. Between the Maroon and White teams, 8 sacks were recorded including two from Keli Lawson and one from Lord Botetourt graduate Gunner Givens. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve said the work and improvements made thus far are evident.

“Those guys come to work every single day. They lead by example,” Marve said. “They compete with one another. They’re fun to coach. You have a group of guys who are extremely talented and a group of guys who are also mature and are older and have played a ton of snaps. So you talk about coming to work and watching a group go after it, they’re fun to coach.”

“There’s a lot of confidence because me, Mario and Fuga we’ve been here since 2019 so this will be our fifth year here,” said defensive lineman Norell Pollard. “So, it’s just experience--seeing plays, seeing what offenses do, seeing what different teams do. So just having that experience, can’t really coach experience, so that’s a great thing to have.”

Coach Marve also gave praise to Salem High grads Jorden and Jayden McDonald for their hard work and display of leadership on the field. Jayden is making strides at the linebacker position while Jorden is doing the same at defensive end.