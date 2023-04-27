Top picks in 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Panthers made the deal over a month ago to trade up for the number one pick — clearly, they want a franchise quarterback to lead the way, and tonight in Kansas City, they have a handful of quality choices.

Star quarterbacks from Ohio State, Alabama, Kentucky, and Florida are all ready and waiting.

“I don’t have to make any hard decisions,” said Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud. “I just got to pull up in a suit so I did everything I could do in my control now it’s up to the teams that pic so.”

“Where I’m drafted, where I’m picked, you know, that stuff that I can’t control and I’m bigger on focusing and putting my energy on what I can control,” Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young said.

“I always knew I wanted to play in the NFL,” Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis said. “Just wanted to get there one way or the other, didn’t care if it was the first round or undrafted free agent because I knew the work was going to be the same but it’s surreal to kind of come to fruition and hopefully that comes through tomorrow. It’s incredible to think about.”

The red carpet awaits in Kansas City, and Alabama’s Bryce Young appears to be the favorite, with Ohio State QB CJ Stroud also a possibility. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are also under consideration.

The first pick will be named Thursday night, shortly after 8 p.m.