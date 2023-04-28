Annual Spartan Classic continues at Hanging Rock to raise money for Salem athletics

The annual Spartan Classic was underway Friday morning at Hanging Rock golf club. 60 tams flocked to Salem to support their local football team and help raise money for the Salem Sports foundation.

SALEM, VA. – The annual Spartan Classic was underway Friday morning at Hanging Rock golf club.

60 teams flocked to Salem to support their local football team and help raise money for the Salem Sports Foundation.

“It’s incredible. You look out and it’s pouring down rain, you can’t even see in front of your face at 6 o’clock and you’re wondering how the day is going to go,” head football coach Don Holter said. “Just like a Friday night, whether it’s rain or shine you’re going to play. These guys understand that. 240 guys signed up 240 guys showed up and played and enjoyed it, so we’re thankful to them.”