WATCH: Cave Spring sends three football players to next level

ROANOKE, Va. – More signing days are sweeping the area as the school year begins to wrap up.

Over at the home of the Knights, the school sees the benefits of now former coach Nick Leftwich’s work, with a trio of talent moving on.

Three football players from the 2022 team will be heading to the next level. Defensive back and receiver Ayden Babich will take his skill to VMI.

Quarterback and defensive back Landon Altizer will play for the rising program at Emory and Henry - he projects as a safety.

Linebacker Tyler Poff will head to Averett. All are part of the Knight’s tradition of athletic and academic excellence.

“I’m just excited for these kids,” Leftwich said. “It’s a testament to the work that they’ve put in and who they are as young men, wanting to continue not only at their academic career but their athletic career as well. So I’m just super excited for them and ready to go watch them on some Saturdays and get out of town a little bit. Again just very proud of who they are as men and you know, they’re going to be very successful at the next level, so I’m very thrilled for them.”