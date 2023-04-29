DRAFT DAY: Commonwealth players get the call on day three

ROANOKE, Va. – In day three of the NFL draft, Hokies, Cavaliers, and Flames were taken off the board.

Hokies’ Chamarri Conner is the first Virginia Tech player selected in the 2023 draft. He was taken in the fourth round at pick 119 by the Kansas City Chiefs. The safety was a four year starter in Blacksburg and is expected to contribute immediately to an already elite Chiefs backfield.

Just a short while later, Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks was picked in the fifth round by the Packers. The wide receiver made plenty of noise in 2021, but dealt with some injuries in fall of 2022. However, today he can officially say he was an NFL draft pick.

Finally, with the 210th pick, the Patriots selected DeMario Douglas from Liberty. Douglas had a standout year for the Flames in 2022 with 79 passes for nearly 1,000 yards.

Other noteable picks on Saturday - former Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker is heading to the Lions. He was taken in the third round.

Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Sadiveri was taken 103rd pick by the New Orleans Saints.