Nine Alleghany Mountaineers heading to next level

1st and 10 Week 5 Player of the Week Garrett Via was among those who signed

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

COVINGTON, Va. – Nine Alleghany Mountaineers put pen to paper on signing day Wednesday.

The following students were among those who signed:

  • Lucy Nicely - Bluefield University for soccer
  • Halen Lowman - Averett University for baseball
  • Gracie Barron - Hollins University for track/cross country
  • Drew Craft - Emory & Henry for track
  • Sidney Donnan - Davidson University for cheer
  • Wyatt Griffith - Patrick Henry Community College for baseball
  • Zamera Hayslett - Mountain Gateway Community College for basketball
  • Dontae Miller - Bluefield University for wrestling
  • Garrett Via - Virginia Military Institute for football

The signing day also included our 1st and 10 Week 5 Player of the Week Garrett Via. Via will graduate as the Alleghany single-season rushing leader, and touchdown-scorer.

“I wanted to play Division 1 football and Division 1 sports in general since I was a kid,” Via said. “Definitely, I want to play that type of sport. People also told me that going to VMI, you graduate and you get a good job, I want to go there to get a good job as well. Seasons in the past weren’t the greatest. This was a good year to finish out on top and schools combining next year, I just want to continue the legacy and a winning season would be great.”

