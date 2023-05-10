Radford one of eight teams internationally to compete in World University Basketball Series in Tokyo

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University announced Wednesday that the men’s basketball team has been invited to compete in the Sun Chlorella presents World University Basketball Series 2023.

This is a league-style tournament that features eight teams from all over the world. The games will be played in Tokyo, Japan in August.

“It is an honor to be invited to compete in the World University Basketball Series 2023,” said Head Coach Darris Nichols. “This will be a tremendous opportunity for us to learn and grow both on and off of the court.”

The event will be structured as a 12 game knock-out tournament over three days from August 11th-13th.