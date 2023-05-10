WATCH: Cave Spring softball, Blacksburg boys soccer get Tuesday wins

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the soccer programs for decades and continues to show dominance this season – the Blacksburg Bruins. Led by legendary coach Shelly Blumenthal, the Bruins entered Tuesday night’s contest against Patrick Henry undefeated on the season, 13-0.

It proved to be a fierce River Ridge district battle, both teams scoreless until just minutes before halftime. That’s when Thomas Monaghan fed the ball to VCU commit Kai Feng who scored on the left side of the net.

That lone goal made all the difference. The second half was full of multiple yellow cards for each side as the physicality began to rise. Patrick Henry had multiple chances to score on free kicks but nothing got past DJ Garza. Blacksburg improved to 14-0 this season after the 1-0 victory. The Bruins and Patriots will cap the regular season against each other on May, 16 in Blacksburg.

On the River Ridge softball diamond, Cave Spring battled Pulaski County on Tuesday night. The Knights jumped to a 5-0 lead thanks in part to a three-run homerun from Sophia Peters.

Cave Spring added late insurance runs from the bat of Tristyn Tofano. She hit a two-run home run as the Knights went on to beat the Cougars 8-2. Cave Spring improved to a 15-3 record, 10-1 in district play. Pulaski County is now 10-10 overall, 5-6 in district play. Blacksburg continues to lead the River Ridge with a 14-5 record, 10-1 in district play.