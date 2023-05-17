Humility carrying Appomattox County softball late in the season

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – “It’s been a work in progress, these kids have worked really, really hard. They knew they had some big shoes to fill.”

The 2021 softball season ended with tears of joy for Appomattox County.

The same was true in 2022.

But the start of 2023 was not quite the glitz and glee. The Raiders opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Amherst County--a humbling reminder that sometimes you have to lose to win again.

“That made them realize, you know what, we’re not the team we were,” said Raiders head coach Janet Rawes.

Appomattox County's Janet Rawes coaching junior Myah Kelso (WSLS)

“We figured out we had to work hard and that’s what we’ve been doing, working hard,” said Raiders freshman pitcher Paisley Mann.

Despite losing 5 starters to graduation and returning just one infielder, the Raiders have rattled off 19 wins since that opening season loss to the Lancers.

“I think we really just had that mindset that we don’t want to lose and we all just came together for that and I think us pitchers try our hardest,” said junior pitcher Bree Carrico.

In the circle Carrico and Mann have a combined ERA of 1.83 while 9 players hold a stellar batting average including Carrington Moore at .500 and Myah Kelso who has a team-high 5 home runs.

“We don’t ever do stuff the easy way,” Kelso said. “We always make sure we go above and beyond. Our hitting is definitely one of the things that gets us through games. We’re always having fun, never a moment where we’re sad and crying. Always having fun.”

Carrington Moore at-bat during a practice in May (WSLS)

“Over the years my hitting hasn’t always been consistent but I think this year the hard work is paying off,” Moore said.

Appomattox County Raiders--having fun and scoring runs with the hopes of possibly hoisting a third consecutive state title.