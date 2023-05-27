Salem’s Lewis chooses Tennessee

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s fielded nearly two dozen Division I football offers over the past year and on Saturday, Salem’s Peyton Lewis settled on one.

The four-star running back announced via social media his commitment to the University of Tennessee.

Among the power five schools that offered Lewis were the likes of Virginia Tech, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida just to name a few. While the rising senior is a bruising running back and linebacker, Lewis also garnered attention thanks to being a talented track star, having earned multiple VHSL State Championships individually and with the Salem Spartans team.

Peyton Lewis competing in the 2022 VHSL Outdoor Track State Championships (WSLS)

Lewis is part of the Salem 4x100 team that was ranked first in the nation earlier this season.