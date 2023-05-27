Salem’s Lewis chooses Tennessee

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s fielded nearly two dozen Division I football offers over the past year and on Saturday, Salem’s Peyton Lewis settled on one.
The four-star running back announced via social media his commitment to the University of Tennessee.
Proud to announce my COMMITMENT towards The University of Tennessee!!🍊🍊#GBO @Hayesfawcett3 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/eSl4uRXUrw— ᴘᴇʏᴛᴏɴ”ᴘ”ʟᴇᴡɪs② (@peytonlew2) May 27, 2023
Among the power five schools that offered Lewis were the likes of Virginia Tech, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida just to name a few. While the rising senior is a bruising running back and linebacker, Lewis also garnered attention thanks to being a talented track star, having earned multiple VHSL State Championships individually and with the Salem Spartans team.
Lewis is part of the Salem 4x100 team that was ranked first in the nation earlier this season.