VHSL Regional playoff action from Tuesday night

Patrick Henry falls to Riverside in 5D lacrosse final

John Appicello, Sports Director

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night was full of regional playoff action from quarterfinals to semifinals and even a region final on the lacrosse field.

In Region 2C girls soccer, defending Class 2 state champion Glenvar defeated district-foe Radford 3-2. Giuliana Stanley netted a late second half goal and while Kora Epperly did the same for the Bobcats, the Highlanders prevailed for their 9th consecutive win and a spot in the region semifinals.

On the boys side of Region 2C soccer, Glenvar defeated James River 9-1. The scoring happened early and often as the Knights started things off with a goal from Justin Hill. But that would James River’s lone goal for the night. The Highlanders responded just a few seconds later with a transition goal from Wesley Feliciano. That was followed up by a Cooper Mullins header off a corner kick for the 2-1 lead. Still in the first half, senior Colin Clapper pulled a off a sensation bicycle style kick for Glenvar’s third goal of the game as they marched to victory and a spot in the Region 2C semifinals.

In baseball action, Auburn defeated Galax 6-4 in a Region 1C semifinal. The game was tied 2-2 when bases were loaded for Damien Boyd who hit a a ball deep to left field. While Simon Hanks closed the inning with a strikeout for the Maroon Tide, damage had already been done.

In the Region 5D lacrosse final, Patrick Henry fell short to defending state champion Riverside 17-9.

Below are other results from Tuesday night:

BASEBALL:

-1C Semifinal: Narrows def. George Wythe 6-5

-2C Semifinal: Patrick County def. Nelson County 6-3

-2C Semifinal: Alleghany def. Chatham 4-2

-4D Semifinal: Louisa County def. Blacksburg 4-1

-4D Semifinal: Amherst Co. def. E.C. Glass 2-1

SOFTBALL:

-2C Semifinal: James River vs. Patrick County (PPD. to 5/31)

-2C Semifinal: Chatham vs. Appomattox County (PPD. to 5/31)

-3C Semifinal: Rustburg def. Turner Ashby 7-6

-3C Semifinal: Broadway def. Liberty 4-1

-3D Semifinal: Northside def. Carroll County 1-0

-3D Semifinal: Cave Spring def. Staunton River 7-6

-4D Semifinal: Louisa County def. Blacksburg 6-1

-4D Semifinal: Halifax County def. Jefferson Forest 8-2

GIRLS SOCCER:

-1C Quarterfinal: Auburn def. Giles 9-0

-1C Quarterfinal: East Mont def. George Wythe 8-0

-2C Quarterfinal: Patrick County def. Martinsville 6-0

-3D Semifinal: Magna Vista def. Hidden Valley 1-0 (PKs)

-3D Semifinal: William Byrd at Lord Botetourt (PPD to 5/31)

-4D Semifinal: Blacksburg def. Orange Co. 2-0

-4D Semifinal: Western Albemarle def. Jefferson Forest 3-0

BOYS SOCCER:

-1C Semifinal: Giles def. East Mon 3-1

-3D Semifinal: Bassett def. Tunstall 1-0

-3D Semifinal: Magna Vista def. Christiansburg 4-0

-4D Semifinal: Blacksburg def. Salem 6-2

-4D Semifinal: Jefferson Forest def. Western Albemarle 2-1 in OT

