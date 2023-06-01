Cave Spring baseball, William Byrd girls soccer advance in Regional Playoffs

ROANOKE, Va. – On the baseball diamond Wednesday night, Cave Spring defeated Christiansburg 5-1 in the Region 3D Semifinals. The win puts the Knights in the region final against Abingdon on Friday but more importantly--the Knights clinched their first state tournament berth since 2012.

Trey Ludy proved to be a force on the mound for the Knights and while Tanner Evans did a solid job in relief of Mason Self, the Blue Demons couldn’t generate enough offense at the plate.

In Region 3D girls soccer, William Byrd defeated Lord Botetourt 1-0 to advance to the region final. The Terriers will play on the road Friday against Magna Vista. With about 8 minutes remaining in regulation, Logan Andrews passed the ball to Maddy Simmons who made a tough angled shot for would-be game-winning goal.

“This is what we played for all season,” said William Byrd head coach Molly Cox. “I have 11 seniors this year and a big goal of theirs was go to states and to win this game. It was -- go to states -- and so it’s just they had that in the back of their head and we just tell them just stay calm, play our game, log to connect passes and when we get an opportunity, we gotta put it away.”

Below are other scores from Wednesday night regional action.

GIRLS SOCCER:

-2C Quarterfinal: Chatham def. Dan River 5-1

BOYS SOCCER:

-1C Championship: Galax def. Giles 1-0

-2C Quarterfinal: Chatham def. Dan River 4-0

BASEBALL:

-3C Semifinal: LCA def. Broadway 8-0

SOFTBALL:

-2C Semifinal: Appomattox def. Chatham 10-0

-2C Semifinal: James River def. Patrick County 7-1