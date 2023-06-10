VHSL Baseball: Auburn finishes as runner-up, Patrick County claims Class 2 title

ROANOKE, Va. – In the Class 1 baseball championship, Lebanon jumped out early against Auburn and never wavered in what proved to be a 7-0 victory for the Pioneers.

Dagan Barton hit an early RBI double in the opening inning and that was followed by a Chance Parker hit that also reached the outfield wall at Salem Memorial Ballpark. In total, Lebanon scored 5 runs in the first inning and one run in the second and third innings respectively.

While the Eagles defense eventually settled in, their plate production was limited thanks to Pioneers pitcher Nathan Phillips. He threw a no-hitter as Lebanon claimed the shutout victory. Auburn finished as the Class 1 runner-up.

In Class 2, Patrick County defeated Poquoson 7-3. The Cougars claim their first state championship in school history.