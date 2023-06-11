Auburn softball makes VHSL history with recent title win

BOTETOURT, Va. – The Auburn Eagles softball program has been dominant the past few years in the Class 1 division of the VHSL--so much so that Saturday’s championship win over Rye Cove at Botetourt Sports Complex proved to be an important one.

“I’ll tell you what. I’ve known about this for a long time--not that we would win the fourth one,” said head coach Tim Smoot. “But I knew we were tied with two or three other teams with three consecutive state championships.”

Signs from the crowd during the Class 1 Softball Championship between Auburn and Rye Cove (WSLS)

Auburn celebrates after winning the VHSL Class 1 Softball Championship (WSLS)

So Saturday’s win put the Eagles in the history books as the only team in VHSL history to win four consecutive softball titles.

“This group is so composed and mature,” Smoot added. “We had 7 seniors and they just work so hard all the time. The bar is set at a new high, it’ll be a tough act to follow. But we have a lot of good ones coming young and we’re going to get back to work and start again next season.”

“I’m so proud of us,” said Eagles ace pitcher Kirsten Fleet. She’s committed to play for James Madison University. “All of us seniors have been playing together since we were little playing together and I think it shows all the hard work we put in so I’m glad we ended it like this.”