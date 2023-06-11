East Mont’s Madison Bruce closes stellar high school career with championship win

SALEM, Va. – This year’s senior class at Eastern Montgomery High School was a special one, to say the least. In particular the senior girls that were part of the soccer program that just won its third consecutive VHSL Class 1 State Championship. It’s a class that included the talented Madison Bruce.

“It means everything to go out with a team like this,” Bruce said after East Mont defeated county rival Auburn to claim the top spot yet again.

Though bittersweet, Bruce’s storied high school career couldn’t have ended any better. After the Mustangs wrapped up the win on Saturday at Spartan Field in Salem, Bruce was recognized for scoring over 50 goals this season, 116 for her career. It didn’t take long before she was overcome with emotion and hugged head coach Whittney Shaver as the crowd displayed their appreciation.

Easter Montgomery girls soccer standout Madison Bruce hugs head coach Whittney Shaver (WSLS)

“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes with this awesome community and how much work we put in,” Bruce said afterwards. “We’re in the weight room everyday, coach makes sure we’re fit for this moment--going half the season going with 11 players but even years prior, I wouldn’t have wanted to play with any other girls. I’d like to shout out our defense because I don’t think they get a lot of the credit. We score the goals and it’s all about us but our defense over the last three years was nothing but perfect.”

Bruce will now look to perform just as well at the college level where she plans to take her talents to Shenandoah University.