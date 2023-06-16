Around the Way with EJ: TWIN Hoops Basketball

ROANOKE, Va. – Ask any true “hooper” from Roanoke and they’ll tell you that the place to be EVERY summer, was at TWIN Hoops basketball camp. Personally, growing up in the Star City, I relished at the thought of attending the week-long camp to sharpen my fundamental skills of the game. But, I also enjoyed the family atmosphere, fun and fellowship that the camp had to offer.

Fast forward to 2023, and the camp is still in full swing — perhaps stronger than ever in its 27th year.

“People trust us and we give a great product and that’s what we try to do,” Ramon Williams said. “Part of our motto is committed to excellence.”

“We have our little saying when we say, ‘TWIN hoops we say Together We Inspire.’ Together, we can’t do it by ourselves,” Damon Williams said.

The William Fleming and VMI Hall of Famers continue to be pillars of success and humility, sharing their experience and knowledge with those in the Roanoke Valley and beyond through coaching, mentorship and more.

“Really we want to be examples. I remember when Charles Barkley said I’m not a role model. But actually, our actions speak louder than words.”