Tucker preps for final collegiate season

ROANOKE, Va. – He made quite the impact for the Salem Spartans football program during his high school days and as he enters his final season at Bridgewater College, Viante Tucker his hoping to add to what has been a solid career at the Division 3 ranks.

Tucker knows a thing or two about winning. You’ll recall he was a three-time state champion with the Spartans who were led by previous head coach Stephen Magenbauer. Tucker settled into his role as a standout wide receiver and also made a difference on special teams as a returner. After spending a post grad year at Fork Union Military Academy, Tucker took his talents to Bridgewater College where he teamed up with his fellow high school quarterback Noah Beckley.

Despite undergoing challenging times on and off the field, Tucker is coming off a senior season where he led the Eagles in receiving yards and found the end zone four times. Tucker called the 2022 campaign special.

“It was a humbling experience because I was fighting. I got mixed up with the COVID year and didn’t enjoy football for a little bit,” Tucker said in a recent interview. “I think last year was my first season in a while where I felt comfortable in my own skill set. I feel like I was more polished as a receiver and began doing things I had never done like returning kicks and stuff like that. I think my game touched a higher level but at the same time I learned more about myself also.”

It’s that self growth and evolving attitude that has carried Tucker through difficult times. He also credits his close circle of family and friends.

You can see more of Tucker on an upcoming episode of “Around the Way with EJ.”